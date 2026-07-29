Dunedin’s peer-to-peer breastfeeding support space The Breast Room will celebrate its 15th anniversary next week — in the middle of World Breastfeeding Week.

Led by founder, chief executive and breastfeeding counsellor Denise Ives alongside a team of trained peer support volunteers, The Breast Room is a drop-in support clinic providing free, one-to-one, tailored support.

Ms Ives said the idea of The Breast Room came up as a way to support local families and the team had worked with a lot of people across its 15 years.

“At the start, we were lucky to secure a venue in South Dunedin and off we went,” she said.

“It took a few weeks for anyone to come to us, and I remember telling the anxious peer supporters that we shouldn’t give up, it would work — and it has.

“In our time at The Breast Room, we have seen thousands and thousands of families, with babies as young as a day old, to over 3 years old,” Ms Ives said.

The Breast Room peer supporters are trained volunteers who give their time freely.

Some volunteer at the regular Thursday 10.30am-12.30pm drop-in sessions to help parents, while others connect with parents who have attended The Breast Room’s antenatal breastfeeding class.

“We see a lot of mums for our antenatal classes, and often their partners too — which is great,” Ms Ives said.

The organisation also offers seven-week “Your First Six Months” courses for new parents and caregivers, covering the highs and lows and what to expect.

Ms Ives said the work of the trained peer supporters was vital to the success of The Breast Room, and their efforts were also a useful support for Plunket nurses and working with new mums.

“We get a lot of great feedback as well, so we know that the work we are doing is helpful for parents,” Ms Ives said.

Among the comments from grateful mums are:

“My visit to the Breast Room gave me the courage to persist with breastfeeding my second baby after having a very bad experience of breastfeeding with my first. Getting this help/support early made all the difference. I always recommend people contact the breast room as soon as they start to worry something is going wrong.”

“Sam and Denise changed my life. I left each meeting feeling so empowered, supported and genuinely cared about. They changed my postpartum experience so positively and I will be forever grateful to them for their advice and support.”

Having started out in South Dunedin, moved around the area and spent time in North East Valley, The Breast Room now holds its courses and drop-in sessions at the Te Whānau Arohanui rooms, 137 Victoria Rd, St Clair.

The Breast Room 15th anniversary celebrations will be held at the St Clair space on Wednesday, August 5, 10.30am-12.30pm.

“We would love everyone to join us for morning tea, birthday cake and a chance to catch up on the past 15 years,” Ms Ives said.