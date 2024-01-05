Thieves spill loot fleeing Dunedin jewel store raid

A pair of thieves dropped jewellery, rings and watches as they fled the scene after ransacking a Dunedin jewellers early this morning.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to Southern Cross Jewellers in Princes St at 5.10am after Armourguard received notification of alarms going off at the premises.

Armourguard employees saw two people inside the store smashing displays and shelves with what looked like a crowbar.

When police arrived, the thieves had left the scene.

While they were leaving, the pair dropped items which included jewellery, rings and watches.

The two people had entered the store through the back door, Sgt Lee said.

Inquiries were ongoing to identify the two suspects.

