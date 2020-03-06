The Dunedin City Council’s preliminary concept design for a one-way southbound George St aims to give increased priority to pedestrians and cyclists. Image: DCC

Dunedin jeweller Brent Weatherall says he hopes to have the final results of his petition, calling for George St to remain the same, next week.

The council voted for a preliminary plan in June last year that included turning George St from Moray Pl — past the Octagon — to Frederick St into a southbound one-way street.

In December last year, Mr Weatherall began the petition and he said it had been gathering signatures ever since.

"They’re all coming in."

"We’re into thousands. We’re up to quite a few thousand ... quite a few.

"I’ve just got to put it all together."

Mr Weatherall said former Dunedin city councillor and fellow jeweller John Bezett would join him in presenting the petition next week.

The pair were still deciding how to present it to the council.

"We’re really pleased with the response from the public," Mr Weatherall said.

"We certainly hope that the council, once notified of the numbers and our thoughts in full, will be sympathetic to our cause.

"We can do no more."

jacob.mcsweeney@odt.co.nz