Time is running out to ‘save’ University Book Shop: OUSA

Dunedin’s University Book Shop could still be saved but anyone coming to the rescue needs to act quickly, its owner says. The University of Otago has confirmed it has spoken with the Otago University Students’ Association (OUSA) about its decision to downsize the independent bookstore and indicated it would be willing to provide assistance. However, its financial position means it cannot take over the bookstore itself. OUSA, which owns the University Book Shop (UBS), announced last month it would be relocating from Great King St to a smaller “student-focused on-campus store” in Cumberland St. The relocation reflected changing retail conditions, including increased operating costs and changing consumer behaviour, and supported a focus on affordability, accessibility and student-centred services, OUSA said. The move sparked about 100 people, including UBS staff, to attend a public meeting where a working group was formed to liaise with the University of Otago, the Dunedin City Council, local MPs and appropriate government ministers about the situation. OUSA president Daniel Leamy said it appreciated the wider Dunedin community’s long-standing love for the bookstore. The executive gave the directive to the UBS board; the business needed to be developed into a sustainable enterprise that ensured students had reliable access to textbooks. OUSA remained supportive of community-led efforts to see the bookstore continue, Mr Leamy said. “UBS could still be saved if a purchaser steps forward, but the window of opportunity is reducing.” © Allied MediaMore than 100 people attended a public meeting at the Dunedin Athenaeum Library to discuss the future of the University Book Shop. Photo: Linda Robertson A University of Otago spokesperson said management had been speaking with the OUSA to understand the situation. “The university, given its financial position, is not able to take over the bookshop. “However, we recognise the importance of an independent bookstore in our city and the strong support for it among Dunedin people. “We remain open to assist in this, within the constraints that we have.” UBS confirmed on social media NZ Post would not have a presence at the new on-campus store, which it acknowledged would be “frustrating to many”. NZ Post consumer general manager Sarah Sandoval said it was advised UBS would stop providing its postal services from August 27. “While we explored options to continue offering NZ Post services from their new location, the limited services and operating hours was not a model NZ Post could support. “We remain committed to having an NZ Post store in this area and are actively searching for a new NZ Post partner.” tim.scott@odt.co.nz