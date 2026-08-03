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Time is running out to ‘save’ University Book Shop: OUSA

The University Book Shop will be leaving its Great King St premises after a decision by the Otago University Students\\' Association to relocate it to a smaller, student-focused store in Cumberland St. Photo: Gregor Richardson.
The University Book Shop will be leaving its Great King St premises after a decision by the Otago University Students\\' Association to relocate it to a smaller, student-focused store in Cumberland St. Photo: Gregor Richardson.
The University Book Shop will be leaving its Great King St premises after a decision by the Otago University Students' Association to relocate it to a smaller, student-focused store in Cumberland St. Photo: Gregor Richardson.
Tim Scott
Tim Scott
Tim ScottReporter
Monday, August 3, 2026
News|Dunedin
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