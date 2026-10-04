SUBSCRIBERDunedinTwo hours of sleep and 131 haircuts: Dunedin hairdressers cut non-stop for vital causeZen Hair owner Liana King-Biddulph (left) cuts Jeremy Beck's hair while co-owner Haley Cron looks after Ashleigh Wilson's locks on Sunday. The pair were nearing the end of their 24 hour marathon cutting hair as a fundraiser for the Otago Community Hospice. Photo: Gerard O'BrienLaine PriestleyReporterSunday, October 4, 2026SHAREfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinfacebooktwitterwhatsappemaillinkedinPHOTO