Photo: file A Dunedin man has been jailed after urinating in a supermarket where he was shoplifting. Timothy Aleni, 25, appeared in the Dunedin District Court this week. The court heard that from May 5 to August 1 the defendant stole items from supermarkets around Dunedin, including alcohol. On August 1, the defendant went to Woolworths Dunedin Central, despite being trespassed from the store. He took four premium sirloin steaks and three packs of pork chops and stashed them in his bags. Later that afternoon, he returned to steal five more packs of meat, then two hours later went back and put three cans of beer in his bag. Aleni then urinated on a product shelf, contaminating $170 worth of stock. He then took seven more cans of beer and hid them in his bag. The duty manager asked Aleni to return the products and leave, which he did. This week, counsel Chris Lynch said the defendant was homeless at the time of the offending. He struggled with mental illness and had ongoing drug and alcohol issues and was on a sentence of intensive supervision at the time he offended. Judge Hermann Retzlaff sentenced him to two and a-half months’ imprisonment. felicity.dear@odt.co.nz