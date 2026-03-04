I'm out . . . Lee Vandervis makes an early exit from a council meeting in May 2015. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Lee Vandervis sure knows how to make an exit.

The civic career of the combative councillor has been punctuated by a penchant for packing up his things mid-meeting and making for the door.

In some cases he's been chucked out but his trademark style involves ejecting himself from proceedings.

In the wake of yesterday's early departure from a Dunedin City Council meeting, we've collected six of the councillor's notable meeting exits.

Cull clash - December 2015

A furious bust-up saw the late Dunedin Mayor Dave Cull call Cr Lee Vandervis a liar and order him to leave the meeting.

The extraordinary scene saw both men on their feet, their voices raised as they roared over the top of each other, before Cr Vandervis packed up in silence and left with a parting shot.

The exchange erupted when Cr Vandervis suggested a "cosy relationship'' with council managers was needed to secure work.

That prompted Mr Cull to warn Cr Vandervis his comment was "tantamount to suggesting fraud'.

Mr Cull repeatedly told Cr Vandervis to leave, saying he had ‘‘created disorder'' by making "false allegations''.

When Cr Vandervis continued to object, Mr Cull had clearly had enough: "You, sir, are a liar. Now leave.''

Cr Vandervis eventually packed up in silence, before delivering a parting shot as he headed for the door: "Your failure to learn from my experience ... is most disappointing.''

Redevelopment ruckus - October 2024

Cr Vandervis walked out of a council meeting after a discussion about George St upgrades became heated.

He was taking issue with the $104.8m on the George St upgrade and also questioned the quality of the work done on the project.

During his speech fellow councillors called a series of points of order, which were upheld by infrastructure services committee chairman Jim O'Malley.

Cr Vandervis took issue with Cr O'Malley's rulings.

Cr O'Malley said Cr Vandervis, despite being the most experienced councillor, had "terrible difficulty" understanding rulings from the chair.

After Cr Christine Garey suggested he talk to a wider range of people, Cr Vandervis raised a point of order.

When it was not upheld, he walked out.

'Ambush' allegations - May 2015

Amid acrimonious scenes Cr Vandervis refused to apologise and made allegations of illegal behaviour as members of the public interjected from the gallery.

The blow-up began when Cr Vandervis refused to make a "genuine apology" for a code of conduct breach.

When given the chance to accept a censure and make the apology, the angry councillor labelled the offer an ''ambush'' and then left the Council Chamber to phone his lawyer.

Cr Lee Vandervis leaves a 2015 Dunedin City Council meeting after being asked to make a ''genuine'' apology for his behaviour. Photo: Peter McIntosh.

He returned minutes later, while the meeting was in recess, and announced he was quitting the debate for good.

Mr Cull said he would not listen to Cr Vandervis until the meeting resumed, but Cr Vandervis shot back: ''Look, your not listening is not news to me, Your Worship.

''You've been not listening for a very long time now.

''I'm telling you I'm leaving the meeting on legal advice, because what you're doing is illegal.''

Bus shelter bust-up - March 2012

A public hearing on new bus shelters turned into a political spat when Cr Vandervis criticised the process and then quit the meeting in protest.

The walkout occurred near the beginning of a meeting of the Dunedin City Council hearings committee on plans for new glass bus shelters around the city.

It was believed to be the first time a councillor had withdrawn in such a manner, with previous withdrawals brought on by sickness or similar circumstances, committee chairman Cr Colin Weatherall said later.

Cr Vandervis claimed the hearing's outcome had been "predetermined" because the contract to build shelters had already been let.

Cr Weatherall cautioned him against such suggestions, but Cr Vandervis responded by requesting an adjournment.

He then retreated to a back room with Cr Weatherall and others.

The group emerged 15 minutes later and Cr Vandervis announced he would "respectfully withdraw" from the rest of the two-day hearing before packing his papers and leaving the room.

Ambush altercation - May 2019

Cr Vandervis walked out of a council meeting in protest after his speaking rights were curtailed in a politically-motivated ambush sprung by another councillor.

Councillors were about to debate a resolution put forward by Cr David Benson-Pope, who wanted to reverse the council’s earlier support for staff to investigate a unitary council for the city.

The investigation — which was to explore the merits of merging the DCC and Otago Regional Council — had been pushed for by Cr Vandervis, who won support for it in 2017.

It emerged that work on the investigation had not progressed since then.

As Cr Benson-Pope had outlined the reasons behind his resolution to scrap any investigation, Cr Kate Wilson acted.

She took advantage of a rarely-used rule in the council’s standing orders to prevent further debate by any other councillors, including Cr Vandervis, who then left the meeting

Consultant conflict - June 2021

Old foes Cr Vandervis and Cr Benson-Pope squared off again in a debate over a consultant's report on parking.

Cr Vandervis had questioned the appropriateness of council staff being asked to develop a work plan implementing the consultant’s recommendations.

Cr Benson-Pope accused him of not telling the truth and suggesting the recommendations would certainly be implemented.

A point of order from Cr Vandervis, asking that Cr Benson-Pope withdraw the accusation and apologise, was not upheld by Mayor Aaron Hawkins.

Cr Vandervis then packed up and left the meeting.