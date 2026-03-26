Island Park Golf Club president Steve Cushnie throws some golf balls in the air while greenkeeper Michael Minty takes a break from mowing grass. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY Spraying one off the tee is having an impact on golf clubs around the country and one Dunedin course is trying to do something about it. Island Park Golf Club president Steve Cushnie said the club was joining an increasing number of golf clubs across the country forced into changes as land use modification collided with more people picking up a golf club. The Island Park course is popular with recreational players — someone who might come out now and again for a hit. They are more strength and power than class and poise. That leads to one thing — balls going in all directions. The club has now made the decision to close the top tee on the No1/10 hole on the nine-hole course. ‘‘We have these big, strong, athletic, young men come along and hit a ball from the tee and I mean hit. But unfortunately they do not always go straight,’’ Mr Cushnie said. The balls from the first tee have soared high and to the right — a classic slice for a right-hander — and end up landing in a neighbouring property, Mr Cushnie said. The balls travel up to 180m, so is a good effort in length, but not in accuracy. He was not sure how many balls had gone there and the club wanted to stay on good terms with its neighbour. The neighbour had sent letters saying balls were landing on their property. A house had been built on the property about 18 months ago. ‘‘So, we looked at our options and decided we would realign the fairway and make it more to the left. Then create a real hazard, thick grass on the right.’’ That made some difference, but when green fees players came back on to the course in the new year, the balls started heading over the fence. Now the tee is out for green fee players who are supposed to move down to the lower tee, which will all but take out the neighbouring property. The upper tees can still be used by members playing in competitions on Wednesdays and Saturdays. However, despite clear signs, some green fees players were still hitting off the top tees, which was becoming frustrating. ‘‘A small number are ruining it for everyone. ‘‘We’ve got to act appropriately and accordingly and look after our neighbours. Years ago no-one would have thought houses would be built out here. But they are. They reckon there is 50 clubs all round the country which are having the same issues. You’ve got to be pro-active.’’