Kelly Hocking plays a washed up New York cabaret singer in Lady Luck. Photo: Lara Macgregor

Dunedin-based performer Kelly Hocking becomes her alter ego, Lady Luck, in an over-the-top metaphorical cabaret about bad luck, culture clash and growing up for the Dunedin Fringe Festival.

When a washed-up New York cabaret singer is shipped off to Dunedin by her weary management team, she arrives unimpressed, with too many suitcases and not enough dignity.

In her show Lady Luck, to be staged on March 14-15 from 6pm at Te Whare o Rukutia, Hocking creates a brassy, boozy alter-ego utterly allergic to self-awareness.

Hocking said, in a statement, that Lady Luck was equal parts comedy, cabaret, and crisis — a ridiculous, affectionate love letter to the city that taught one Yankee how to roll with the punches (and the dice).

Fuelled by fast food and hanging on by a thread, Lady Luck recounts her glamorous downfall, roping the audience into her riotous musical meltdown — complete with classic torch songs, unsolicited life advice, and dice that never seem to roll her way.

The show is directed by Sara Georgie, with accompaniment from Michael Grant.

A theatre maker, writer, performer, and vocal coach, Hocking is originally from the United States, but has spent over half her life in New Zealand.

She has been a staple of the Ōtepoti theatre season since her arrival in 2005.

Tickets are available via https://www.dunedinfringe.nz/events/lady-luck

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz