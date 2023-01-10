Woman crashes car after sneezing at intersection

A Dunedin woman’s sneeze resulted in a nose to tail crash, police say.

Sergeant Matthew Lee said officers were called to reports of a vehicle incident at the Jetty St overbridge about 3.55pm yesterday.

A 45-year-woman was waiting at the intersection and sneezed, which resulted in her crashing into the vehicle ahead of her, Sgt Lee said.

The crash caused minor damage to the cars but no injuries were reported, Sgt Lee said.

