'You're dead': Threat after murder charge

Amber-Rose Rush pictured with her niece, Piper. Photo: supplied by family

A 30-year-old Dunedin medical professional has appeared in court charged with murder of a 16-year-old girl.

The defendant came before Justice of the Peace Russell Atkinson in the Dunedin District Court this afternoon where he was granted interim name suppression following the death of Amber-Rose Rush on Friday

Defence counsel Sarah Saunderson-Warner said it was early in the proceedings, and the police were not opposed to the application.

Mr Atkinson said the defendant's name had been published online on two websites and asked whether the "horse had bolted".

Ms Saunderson-Warner said it was the responsibility of individuals who posted such material to remove it from the internet.

The defendant was remanded in custody by consent and will next be up before the High Court in February 20.

Friends and family of the victim sat in the public gallery and called out "oi" to the man in the dock.

When he turned to face him they issued several expletives.

And when the defendant was led back to the cells, one man ran up to the railing of the gallery, pointed at him and said "you're dead ****".

Other claims they made cannot be published.

The accused was known to the victim and police were not seeking anyone else in connection with the death, police said.

Police and forensic staff were at the Clermiston Ave property throughout the weekend.

A cordon protecting the crime scene was established after the death was classified as "unexplained" and it was released back to the occupants at midday today.

Supporters of the victim refused to comment as they left court.