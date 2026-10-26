A mystery cyclist captured on CCTV could hold key information about a fatal crash in Blenheim.

Police investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a truck are searching for a cyclist seen near the scene.

One person died at the scene of the Friday morning crash at the corner of Blenheim’s Wither and Howick Roads.

Officers are searching for the potential witness who may have seen the truck passing or could have seen or heard the crash.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after reports for help came in at about 10.55am.

The road remained closed for several hours while the Serious Crash Unit investigated.

A police spokesperson said CCTV captured a cyclist travelling in the same direction as the truck on Wither Road just before the collision occurred.

Police hope the person may be able to supply more information about the crash.

“We believe the cyclist could have either witnessed the truck passing by or may have seen or heard the crash.

If this is you, or you recognise who this may be, please get in touch – any information you have could significantly assist in our enquiries.”

Anyone else with any information about this crash is also urged to contact us.

Contact Police on 105, either over the phone or using the service online.

Please reference file number 261023/6252.