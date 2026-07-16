21-year-old pleads guilty over crash that killed cyclist

Photo: RNZ

A Christchurch man has admitted causing the death of a cyclist who succumbed to injuries after a crash in Sumner earlier this year.

Tyson Stechman, 21, appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving causing death and one of failing to stop to ascertain injury.

His interim name suppression was lifted at the hearing.

Dr Ian Huntsman, a 60-year-old, died in hospital on March 4 about a fortnight after the February crash on Evans Pass Rd.

Police last month announced Stechman's arrest saying he had been charged over the crash which occurred on February 22.

Stechman will be sentenced in October.