Boy (6) critically injured in Whanganui hit-and-run

A 6-year-old boy was taken to hospital in a critical condition last night after being hit by a car whose driver failed to stop in the Castlecliff area in Whanganui.

Police said a group of young children were walking home from playing at the local park when the boy was struck by a vehicle while crossing Cornfoot St near the intersection of Rangiora St.

The driver did not stop, and the boy was rushed to hospital.

The vehicle has been described as a small hatchback-sized, light blue car.

"Police ask that anyone who was travelling in the area at that time, or was on the surrounding streets, including Cornfoot, Manuka and Poulson Streets, to contact police if you saw the vehicle.

Police have also appealed to the driver of the vehicle.

"We understand you are likely shocked and distressed by the incident, but we urge you to do the right thing and come forward."