Budget 2022: What you need to know

Cost of living: $1b package
- $814m for a $350 per person cost-of-living payment for individuals earning under $70k, equating to $27 a week per person over three months from 1 August for about 2.1m people,
- Funding to continue half-price public transport fares for further two months, plus ongoing concession for Community Services cardholders,
- $235m to continue fuel excise and road user charge reductions for a further two months
- $73m for 26,500 more insulation and heating retrofits for low-income homeowners
- Urgent supermarket legislation to ban covenants over land as a barrier to supermarkets accessing new sites and restricting competition
- Child support payments passed to sole-parent beneficiaries as income instead of being retained by government
Health: $11.1 billion across the forecast period
- $1.3b for health capital investments, including $572m for Whangarei Hospital, a further $78.3m for Hillmorton mental health project in Canterbury, and initial redevelopment planning for Nelson Hospital
- Record ongoing annual funding boost for Health NZ: $1.8b in year one, plus $1.3 billion in year two
- $488m for strengthening primary and community care
- $299m for Maori health services
- Remediation of DHB deficits (planned at $550m in '21/'22
- Pharmac to get extra $191 million over the next two years
- Three alcohol and drug treatment courts made permanent
- $166.1m over four years for ambulance services including adding 48 ambulances and 13 other vehicles, 248 paramedics and frontline staff, and 22 call centre staff
- $90.7m over four years for air ambulance services
- $102m boost for community healthcare
- $86m for GPs in high-needs areas
- $76m for training and primary care specialists
- $39 million over four years for Hauora Maori workforce development
- Already announced $100m for mental health, and $90m for rolling out in-school Mana Ake mental health and wellbeing programme
- $220m operating and $100m capital for investments in data and digital infrastructure for the reforms and health systems
- Dental needs grants increased from $300 to $1000
- Piki programme for free therapy in Wellington region extended
Climate
- Emissions Reduction Plan spends $2.9b from Emergency Response Fund
- $16m over four years for community-based renewable energy projects from the Maori and Public Housing Renewable Energy Fund
- $31m for a Maori climate action platform
Education: $2b operating, $855m capital funding
- $293m operating and $8m capital funding for replacing the decile system with the new Equity Index
- $184m increase in school operating grants
- $777m in capital investment including $219m for replacing furniture and equipment, $385m for building and refurbishing 280 classrooms at more than 40 schools, $88m for the Christchurch School Rebuild, $105m for Maori-medium kura
- $270m operating and $5m capital funding for pay parity for education and care, and kindergarten teachers
- Already announced $230m boost for apprenticeships, and support for Mana in Mahi and Maori Trades and Training Fund
Justice cluster*: $2.7b total operating, $65m capital funding
- $190m to strengthen legal aid scheme
- Already announced funding to maintain police officer-to-population ratio
- $92m operating, $2m capital funding for serious and organised crime harm minimisation strategy
- $165m operating, $21m capital funding for Tactical Response
- $47m for Te Ao Marama District Court model
- $34m operating, $13m capital funding for 15 March firearms commitments
- $28m operating, $2m capital for supporting bereaved families and whanau in the coronial system
- $141m for democratic processes including Electoral Commission funding for elections
- $4m to strengthen the Independent Police Conduct Authority
- Already announced $115m operating funding for family and sexual violence prevention
* This now includes Ministry of Justice, New Zealand Police, the Department of Corrections, the Serious Fraud Office, Crown Law Office
Natural Resources cluster: $1b operating, $12m capital funding **
- $179m total operating funding for Department of Conservation
- $32m operating, $2m capital funding for animal health and welfare regulation
- $92m operating, $2m capital for Biodiversity Strategy
- $19m incentives for biodiversity support by private landowners
- $179m for resource management reforms
- $118m operating, $5m capital funding for advisory services on rural land use
** Includes Ministry for the Environment, Department of Conservation, Ministry for Primary Industries
Maori and Pacific: $580m package across health, social and justice sectors
- $25m for Maori cadetships
- $18m for Pacific STEAM futures
- $8m for Tupu Aotearoa employment and training services
- $10m for Te Ringa Hapai Whenua Infrastructure Fund
- $26m for Progressive Procurement for Maori businesses
- $40m for Maori media
- $28m for protecting appropriate use of matauranga Maori and other taonga
- $167m for Whanau Ora Commissioning Agencies
- $168m for Hauora Maori (Maori Health Authority) Commissioning of health services
- $16m to expand the Maori and Public Housing Renewable Energy Fund
Disability support: $934m for disability system transformation
- $735m for disability service sustainability, with additional demand expected
- $100m for rolling out Enabling Good Lives approach allowing service users to budget their own services
- $108m to establish the new Ministry for Disabled People and support operations
Housing
- $221m for Affordable Housing Fund
- $1b to support public and transitional housing
- $355m for redesigning emergency housing system
- $75m for Homelessness Action Plan
Covid-19
- Budget 2022 sets aside $1.2b for immediate Covid-related public health needs
- $58.4b of the $61.6b Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund (CRRF) has been allocated, leaving $3.2b. The CRRF will be closed and remaining funding repurposed, with $1.2 for urgent public health needs and $1b for cost of living relief
Broadcasting, arts and culture
- $370m over four years operating, $306m capital funding for the new Public Media Entity
- Funding for NZSO, Royal NZ Ballet, Heritage NZ, Te Papa, Nga Taonga Sound and Vision, Matariki celebrations, museums, Waitangi National Trust Board
Business and industry
- $100m for a Business Growth Fund for SMEs
- Continuation of the $200m Regional Strategic Partnership Fund
- $60 to progress Income Insurance Scheme design
Industry Transformation plans:
- $37m for Construction Sector Accord Transformation plan
- $30m for Advanced Manufacturing Industry Transformation plan
- $5m for Agritech Industry Transformation plan
- $20m for Digital Technologies Transformation plan
- $40m for Primary Industry Transformation plan
Other
- Further funding to progress Auckland Light Rail
- $349m for rail networks and rolling stock
- $10.9b over five years contribution to the NZ Superannuation Fund, greater than required
- $60m to improve broadband infrastructure in worst-served regions
- $30m for Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) cybersecurity agency
- New parliamentary accommodation
- Air New Zealand's recapitalisation plan to maintain the Government's 51% shareholding
- Replacement facility for Te Papa spirit collection
- Purpose-built facility for Whangarei Airport's Rescue and Firefighting Service
- Funding for Chatham Islands exports and imports vessel Southern Tiare
- Upgrading courts' case management system
- Upgrading satellite GPS accuracy
Totals and fiscal balancing
- $61.9b total for infrastructure upgrades 2022-'26
- $6.156b in new operating spending from Budget 2022 over five years, coming to $5.9b net
- $30.609b total operating expenditure for 2022-24