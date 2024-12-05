Canterbury blaze: SH73 partly shut, residents may have to evacuate

Strong winds are fanning a large scrub blaze and creating spot fires in Canterbury, as firefighters battle to contain them.

Nine helicopters, three fixed-wing aircraft and 12 trucks, tankers and support vehicles continue to work to contain the fire, which began in Bridge Hill, near Craigieburn, early this morning.

Fire and Emergency were first alerted to the blaze at 4.24am and what began as a 2ha fire had grown to about 140ha and was continuing to spread.

Part of State Highway 73 is closed, three school camps in the area were evacuated and residents in Castle Hill Village have been told to prepare to leave their houses as a precaution.

Containment efforts have been hampered by high winds and extreme fire behaviour, Fire and Emergency NZ said.

MetService meteorologist Sarah Haddon said gales were hitting higher altitudes but lower elevations also had strong winds, RNZ reported. Winds were expected to start to ease slightly from Thursday afternoon and not expected to die out until later on Friday.

The blaze seen from Cave Stream. Photo: RNZ

Incident Commander Brian Keown said in a statement this afternoon that spot fires were starting up to 100 metres ahead of the main fire, further hampering efforts to get it under control.

"We are seeing extreme fire behaviour and it is continuing to spread, but we are working extremely hard to get this fire contained."

There was no risk to Castle Hill Village as yet, he said, but people should be prepared to leave their homes and take what they need.

"This includes important documents, medication, supplies for pets and other animals, and personal items needed for a couple of days.

"Should an evacuation notice be made, residents will have plenty of time to evacuate."

The big blaze was not yet contained. PHOTO: CANTERBURY FIRE AND EMERGENCY

Mr Keown said three schools were evacuated from camps in the area as a precaution this morning.

Two were staying at the Environmental Education Centre and the other at Forest Lodge.

"All students are safe and well away from the fire."

SH73 was closed between Castle Hill and Arthur's Pass about 9.30am.

The road would remain shut for some time, he advised.

People should avoid the area and look to make alterative travel arrangements if they were planning to use this road today."

The New Zealand Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi said road users should consider using SH7 as an alternative route.

Police said diversions are in place on SH73 at Castle Hill Village, Arthur's Pass, and Springfield near Annavale Rd.

