Christchurch stores targeted in early morning ram-raids

Greg Bramwell, manager of Photo and Video International, cleans up the mess after the ram-raid in Merivale. Photo: George Heard

A camera shop in an upmarket Christchurch suburb was targeted by ram-raiders early this morning.

Police were called to Photo and Video International on Papanui Rd in Merivale about 5.15am on Friday.

The store is upstairs in Merivale Mall.

The mall ram-raid followed a similar incident at Sues Takeaway and Convenience Store on Pound Rd, Yaldhurst, just before 1am on Friday.

Another ram-raid took place at the convenience store on Pound Rd, Yaldhurst. Photo: George Heard

The people responsible had left the Pound Rd shop when police arrived. A scene guard is in place and police inquiries to locate the offenders are ongoing.

Photo and Video International manager, Greg Bramwell, said a black wagon was driven through the mall's front glass doors and a second set of doors.

The Sub 5 security guy was here within 2-3min, which was really good, and that might have been part of why he left so quickly."

Bramwell sells top-of-the-line new and used cameras.

"It looks like they have done very little upstairs in the shop, they probably ran around and decided we didn't sell cell phones and ran out disappointed," he said.

"The good thing is they haven't damaged the cabinets or made a mess upstairs and smashed up all that sort of stuff that always takes longer to clean up. It's a pain."

The glass doors at Merivale Mall were smashed in the ram-raid. Photo: Supplied

Bramwell said it was the fourth time his store had been ram-raided in 30 years.

"The other three were in the 90s - 93 or 95. We thought we were pretty immune now people steal other stuff, they don't steal cameras.

"I feel for my landlord probably more than me. We have got to replace the doors."

A police spokesperson confirmed a 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

He has been charged with burglary and possession of cannabis and is set to appear in court on October 6.