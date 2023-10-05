Family very concerned about missing Christchurch mum

Police say Katrina Hill was last seen about 2pm yesterday in Westmorland.

The family of a missing Christchurch mother say they are very concerned about her and want to know she's ok.

Police say 56-year-old Katrina Hill was last seen about 2pm yesterday on Ravensdale Rise in Westmorland.

"Police and her family are very concerned about her as it is extremely out of character for her not to be in touch with them.

"Inquiries to locate her are ongoing but we are asking anyone who may have seen Katrina to get in touch with police urgently."

Katrina, who usually wears glasses, was last seen wearing a baby blue hoodie, black pants and possibly black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.