Fears grow for hundreds of unreachable people

A damaged bridge seen during a flight over Gisborne after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo: East Coast MP Kiritapu Allan

With hundreds of reports of people being uncontactable in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle, there are many more worried about their wellbeing.

By Wednesday, there were more than 1400 reports of people as uncontactable using the police 105 online reporting form, mostly in Hawke's Bay and Tairāwhiti.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said many of those would be found when communication networks were restored.

"We are aware that there's people that have still not been able to contact loved ones," Wise said.

"I do want to reassure them that part of that will be due to the fact that we still have very intermittent cellphone and internet services."

But that does not make the wait much easier for those still waiting for news.

Local Facebook groups have posts from concerned family and friends asking for any information about people they are trying to reach since the cyclone hit.

A group 'HB Floods Lost Family & Friends' includes a post from a woman who says she is "at a loss of what to do" about her partner who got stuck in Napier just before the cyclone. "I don't know where he could be down there as I can't reach him."

Another says her family is desperately trying to find her aunty and uncle.

"My sister has checked all evacuation centres so really hoping someone knows of their whereabouts."

Many posts include threads with people sharing snippets of information, advice and prayers for news.

Pictures of people who have not been heard from range from newborn babies to the elderly, some of whom are said to be isolated from family.

There are lists of names of people who have been confirmed safe by community leaders checking in.

Many are trying to reassure those seeking information about people with pictures, videos or second-hand reports from places that have flooding but not of a catastrophic nature.

There has also been relief for those getting word that relatives are okay. Ed Train in Hawke's Bay was relieved to get a call from his family who are inaccessible on their Puketapu farm.

"My mum, my two younger brothers and my grandma who lives right next door. I just contacted them now since Monday, thanks to their neighbour who had a generator and Wi-Fi.

"They are doing okay and I'm just happy that they're safe."