Former Christchurch prison guard accused of Michael McGrath murder gets bail

David Charles Benbow denies murdering Michael McGrath and will stand trial at the High Court in Christchurch next year. Photo: Kurt Bayer

The ex-prison officer accused of murdering a school friend, in a case where no body has ever been found, has today been granted bail.

David Charles Benbow, 52, has been charged with murdering Christchurch builder Michael McGrath who disappeared from his Halswell home on May 21, 2017, and has not been seen since.

Benbow was arrested in September 2019 and has always professed his innocence.

He pleaded not guilty but there have been significant delays in getting a trial started.

Michael McGrath's disappearance sparked a massive search operation. Photo: Supplied

A trial at the High Court in Christchurch had been scheduled to begin in February 2023.

But now, it's been brought forward by six months to August 1 next year.

Today, at the High Court in Christchurch Benbow made an application for release on electronically-monitored bail.

After a hearing this morning, in which the details cannot be published for legal reasons, Justice David Gendall granted Benbow bail to an address in Dargaville.

Bail was granted on several conditions including that Benbow does not enter the South Island unless given prior approval from the courts.

Corrections will escort him to a Northland prison where he will then be released on electronically-monitored bail.



