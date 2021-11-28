Green MP Julie Anne Genter bikes to give birth

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The MP shared the impressive birth story on social media, with photos showing her taking the 10-minute bike ride to hospital, arriving at the car park and then with her new daughter, born today at 3:04am.
Genter shared the happy news with her followers, admitting she wasn't planning to cycle while in labour but "it did end up happening".
"Feeling blessed to have had excellent care and support from a great team, in what turned out to be a very fast (and happily uncomplicated) birth," the new mum added.
"Riding your bike to hospital in labour, that is impressive. Congratulations," a Facebook user wrote.
"Wow, biking while in labour!! You are the real MVP," someone else commented.
The Green MP is a vocal advocate for safer streets for cycling and for bike riding as a widespread transport method.