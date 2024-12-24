How missing teen's incredible rescue unfolded

Maia Johnston was found after spending two nights in the bush with a broken leg. Photo: Supplied

After a heart-wrenching 42 hours fearing her teenage daughter was dead, Amy Walsh has received the best Christmas present of all: "I have my girl".

19-year-old Maia Johnston left Walsh's Upper Hutt home on Saturday night, and was found on Monday afternoon in the bushy hills surrounding Totara Park where she had fallen down a waterfall, breaking her leg, multiple ribs, and suffering facial injuries.

"Got lost in mountains and fell down [an] almost two storey waterfall, couldn't walk my way out and I'll be in hospital for a while," she posted on social media on Tuesday morning.

The search for the missing teen began on Saturday, which Walsh said had started out as "a really great day".

Saturday

Johnston, her siblings and her best friend Keri had travelled down from Hamilton to celebrate an early whānau Christmas.

Johnston and Keri had been to the park in the early evening and sat chatting on the doorstep when they returned, Walsh said.

Saturday 21 December 8pm

"Maia said to Keri about 8 o'clock, 'I just need some time by myself'," said Walsh.

That was not unusual, and Johnston had not been upset, she said.

"There was nothing out of character to need a bit of fresh air. So she's walked off with just a vape."

Saturday 21 December 8.30pm

Keri realised Johnston had left her phone behind, and went looking for her friend in the pouring rain.

Saturday 21 December 9pm

Walsh got in the car to find what she thought would be "two wet girls" at the park - but only Keri was there. They had no idea where Johnston was - and Johnston did not know the area at all.

Saturday 21 December 9.40pm

Walsh calls the police and reports her daughter missing. She posts on a local Facebook page too, and locals brave the weather to search the area through the night.

Sunday 22 December

There's no sign of Johnston, the search continues and a plea goes out for more help.

An online group chat is created with people from Totara Park, Upper Hutt, Porirua, Stokes Valley and further afield wanting to join the search, which grows to more than 70 people.

They knock on doors throughout Totara Park, and put the call out for CCTV footage, in a bid to piece together Johnston's movements. By midnight, Walsh is exhausted, having searched for 27 hours straight. She finally goes home to sleep so she can continue looking for her daughter on Monday.

Some volunteers told RNZ they were out searching until 3am on Monday.

Monday 23 December 10am

A base is set up at the Totara Park School Hall in an effort to better co-ordinate the search. Organisers Penny Clash and Susan Stevenson spoke with people about where they had been, directed their next search areas, and documented everything on a whiteboard. Dozens of people were in and out of the hall, and after flyers arrived, some were tasked with letterbox drops.

Police officers arrive and park up at the hall too, with Clash and Stevenson feeding them any information they get from searchers, including CCTV footage.

A police search and rescue team, and volunteers continue searching throughout Totara Park, including the bushy hills surrounding the suburb.

Monday 23 December 1.30pm

A police search and rescue team finds Johnston in the hills above Cannon Point Road. She had a broken leg and ribs, and a split lip, but was "cracking jokes" with her rescuers, said Walsh.

Walsh is at the hall when police deliver the news her daughter has been found alive. She told RNZ she was in disbelief - and other volunteers said when police made the announcement, there was a brief silence before they erupted, sharing tears and hugs.

Walsh and whānau headed to the bottom of the hill where Johnston would be brought out. It's a bit of a wait, as a special stretcher had to be delivered from Wellington Hospital.

Monday 23 December 3.30pm

Maia is stretchered out of the bush and into an ambulance, accompanied by her parents. Her whānau are crying and embracing - just glad Johnston is alive.

Tuesday 24 December

Walsh posts on social media that her daughter is likely to be in hospital for weeks and needed multiple surgeries - her first was on her spleen overnight, and she was due for her second on Tuesday morning.

Her injuries are worse than first thought, but nothing that won't heal, said Walsh.

"It's OK. I have my girl."

One of the searchers has set up a Givealittle page to assist the family during Johnston's recovery.