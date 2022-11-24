Images of suspected dairy worker's killer released

A dairy worker killed in the Auckland suburb of Sandringham was fatally stabbed after confronting a thief 100 metres down the road from the store, police say.

Police are releasing images of the male offender they are seeking in connection with the homicide investigation underway in Sandringham. Photo: Supplied

Officers have released further details of last night’s attack, near the Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham.

"Our enquiries have established after the robbery, at around 8pm, the offender left the store with the cash register drawer and walked about 100m towards Duncan Avenue," Detective Inspector Scott Beard said.

"He is seen on CCTV footage stopping at a household wheelie bin and placing the drawer inside," Beard said.

"At this point the victim has approached him and an altercation has taken place, at which time the victim has received several stab wounds. Police believe the offender has left, with the wheelie bin, and continued walking towards Duncan Avenue. The victim has managed to make his way back to the dairy where emergency services were called, and first aid administered," he said.

Police have now released images of the male offender, who was wearing all dark clothing – black shoes, cap and a long-sleeved top.

He was also wearing black pants with white writing down the left leg, along with a black and white bandana across his face.

A friend mourned

There is white writing on the cap and the pants that police believe says “Raiders”.

The victim is being remembered as a polite, kind man who had relocated to Auckland in the last month.

The Herald understands that the victim and his wife, who were only recently married, were previously living in Hamilton, and only moved recently to Auckland to look after the Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham for its owners who went overseas.

The owner of a Cambridge dairy told the Herald that the victim and his wife had been looking after his store for the last six months and had only moved to Auckland in the last couple of weeks to continue as dairy workers.

"He was like my brother ... he was a good person, very friendly and polite, and loved his wife," said the man.

Another close family friend of the victim said they are extremely frustrated and were working out how to handle the lack of information about the stabbing.

The friend told Indian Weekender that police haven’t provided enough detail about what happened.

No one is allowed inside the shop, the family friend said.

"Even police did not provide information about what happened, how many people came, what was the story behind the country - we’ve got no idea at the moment," the friend told Indian Weekender.

He said the Government needed stronger laws to stop tragedies like this while the current response "wasn’t going well".

The dairy’s owners are currently in India and the family friend said he had spoken with them this morning.

Manhunt ongoing

"Our thoughts are with this man’s family, and we are ensuring there is support in place for them. The Sandringham community will continue to see an increase of Police around the area in response to this incident," Beard said earlier today.

"What has happened is a tragedy and police reassure the community that we have an investigation team working hard to identify this offender and bring him to account.

"Our investigation is still in the early stages and Police are piecing together the events that lead to the man’s death," Beard said.

Police have outside the Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham where a dairy worker was killed. Photo: NZ Herald

Police believe this man walked on foot up Duncan Avenue after the attack and are calling on residents to provide CCTV.

It is possible the man was walking around the nearby area leading up to the initial robbery taking place.

Police ask residents in Sandringham to check their home CCTV leading up to, and after, the incident.

On reassurances for the community, Beard said they would feel apprehension about what happened but a large team was working to identify the offender.

"If somebody has seen somebody acting suspiciously before or afterwards, tell us."

On what happened and what was taken during the robbery, Beard said it was early stages but a briefing from staff revealed the man went into the dairy to commit the robbery, and the till was stolen.

"It appears the till has gone and the victim was stabbed."

Prime Minister’s ‘sorrow’

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has issued a heartfelt message to the family and community of the young dairy worker killed in Auckland overnight.

Hundreds have gathered outside the Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham to pay tribute to the slain worker, a young man who was "recently married".

A manhunt is under way with fellow dairy owners calling it their worst nightmare and a community reeling.

In a social media post, Ardern issued a message to the family and "tight-knit community", pledging the Government would make sure those responsible were brought to justice and more would be done to prevent such crimes from occurring.

"Late last night I heard news of the horrific robbery and homicide in Sandringham," she wrote.

"I’m continuing to seek updates from the police and understand they will be sharing any new information later today.

"For now, what I do know is that no one should fear their loved one going to work. No one should have to confront such senseless violence or crime.

"To the family who today mourns their lost loved one - I am so sorry this has happened.

"I know our Sandringham community is a tight-knit one, and they will be feeling this deeply too.

"Our job as Government is to make sure those who commit such crimes are brought to justice, and to try to prevent them occurring at all.

"On both counts, we will keep doing all we can."