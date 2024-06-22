Interislander ferry runs aground near Picton

The Aratere has run aground just outside Picton. Photo: supplied/Skyworks

The Interislander ferry Aratere has run aground just outside Picton after a steering failure.

Passengers have been given lifejackets and are being checked over.

Interislander general manager Duncan Roy said the vessel ran aground following a steering failure.

"It was a freight only sailing with eight commercial vehicle drivers and 39 crew on board. There are no injuries and the vessel is watertight.

"The Picton Harbourmaster is on board and we are working with him to move the vessel back to Picton."

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack said it would have been a "pretty frightening" incident for those on board.

"I have heard that the Harbourmaster is on board doing checks but I'm trying to find out further information. Obviously it's a pretty concerning incident."

Boyack said she had been advised everyone on board had been given a lifejacket.

Hutt City councillor Brady Dyer posted about the incident on X, saying: "Looks like the Interisland ferry Aratere has (run aground) shortly after leaving Picton this evening! Hope everyone on board is ok!"

A man whose father was on board told the New Zealand Herald he understood the ferry had hit a bank. He said all on board were okay.

Marinetraffic.com showed the ferry was near PineBay and not moving just after 11pm Friday. It was about half an hour out of Picton.

The vessel's status was "aground", the website said.

The Aratere (shown by the circle in the centre of the image) ran aground on Friday night. Photo: supplied/Marinetraffic.com

St John Ambulance said it was notified of the incident at 10.04pm.

"We ... are currently on scene with two ambulances, one first response unit, one manager and a Major Incident Support Team. There are no reports of injuries."

The Maritime Union said the vessel had departed Picton, heading to Wellington, at 10pm, before running aground at Pine Bay.

The union would release further information on the incident when it was available.

More to come ...