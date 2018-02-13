Investigation after second death at pawn shop

Police are investigating the death of David Kaka who died from serious head injuries on Sunday. Photo: NZME

The death of a man in Tauranga on Sunday night is being treated as a murder.

The body of David Rawiri Kuka, 52, was found at a Wilrose Place address after emergency services were called about 10.40pm. Kuka had suffered a serious head injury and was pronounced dead at 11.15pm.

Detective Inspector Lew Warner said a post-mortem examination was being done today and a scene examination at the Greerton 2nd Hand & Pawn Warehouse was continuing.

"We can confirm it is the same address where Lance Waite was injured on January 3, before dying in Tauranga HospitaPolice were supporting Kuka's family, Warner said.

Police still want to speak to anyone who was in the Courtney Rd, Wilrose Place, Fraser St area between 9pm and midnight on Sunday, Warner said.l later that day," Warner said.