'Judgy' Canterbury cat looking for new home

A Canterbury cat has caused a small internet sensation with her "judgy" face.

Melanie Margaret is homeless and awaiting a forever home at the SPCA's Ashburton centre.

The tabby’s newfound fame is perhaps reminiscent of the early days of American internet celebrity Grumpy Cat.

Living from 2012 to 2019, Grumpy Cat was known for her permanently grumpy face, caused by an underbite and feline dwarfism.

She was a meme star and went on to have a book written about her and licensed merchandise.

SPCA centre team leader Ashleigh Murray posted about the feline with 'catitude', who has been at the centre for more than 230 days, on the SPCA Canterbury Facebook page last week.

After six days it had more than 950 reactions and 195 comments.

‘‘She's got that signature shock expression going on that says: ‘Did you really think that outfit was a good idea?’,’’ Murray said in the post.

‘‘Melanie is a one-of-a-kind cat who unavoidably looks like she’s perpetually judging your life choices.’’

Many commenters admired her, but most had other cats, dogs or young children, ruling them out of providing a home.

The one to two-year-old feline has had a rough start in life, so is looking for a quiet home with no young children, cats or dogs.

She has been repeatedly overlooked by potential adoptive parents, not helped by her unique visage.

She has warmed to pats from staff and volunteers, loves to play and would be an affectionate companion for the right owner.

Murray and colleague Charlotte Baldwin said Melanie Margaret had been rescued as a stray along with a litter of four kittens from a backyard in Ashburton.

‘‘Since she’s seen all her kittens go into good homes, but she’s still here,’’ Baldwin said.

They had been shocked to see the huge reaction to the post, which was the most popular on the page so far this year.