Kiwi motorsport racer charged with rape in US

A New Zealand race car driver has been charged with rape while in the United States for a motorsport competition.

Max Guilford, 19, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Blackford County in Indiana, the Muncie Star Press has reported.

Court documents show a local woman last week reported Guilford to police after he allegedly forced her to have sex after she repeatedly told him she did not want to.

The pair had previously dated and Guilford - who is in town to race at the Central Indiana tracks - invited her to the house he was staying at to "hang out".

The woman said he picked her up from her home before they went back to the property Guilford was staying at.

It is alleged that despite her refusing to have sex, he carried her to a bedroom and forced her to, the newspaper reported.

Documents show a Hartford City police officer wrote: "She advised at no time did she ever want to have sex with Max."

After the assault, the pair drove to a Starbucks cafe before he dropped her off home, she said.

The woman reported the incident to police later in the week.

It is understood Guilford is in Indiana for the NOS Energy Drink Indiana Midget Week series from now until next Saturday.

In a recent article in American sports magazine, Speed Sport, he was described as a familiar sight to American fans over the past couple of seasons - particularly in the Midwest, where he has competed regularly in midget and sprint car events at local level.

He has also done the occasional run on the USAC national trail in both series, the magazine wrote.

Guilford was charged with rape in the Black Circuit Court and is being held without bond in the local jail.

He is due to appear at an initial hearing on Monday, local time.

Rape is a level 3 felony in the state of Indiana and carries a sentence of up to 16 years' imprisonment.

Guilford's lawyer has been approached by the Herald for comment.