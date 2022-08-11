Thursday, 11 August 2022

Luxon's office knew about Uffindell's bullying

    Sam Uffindell has been stood down from the party caucus while the two-week investigation takes place. Photo: NZ Herald
    Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell’s political future with the National Party is in serious doubt as the leader refuses to confirm Mr Uffindell will stay on if recent allegations about his behaviour at university are substantiated.

    It comes amid a revelation Christopher Luxon’s office knew of Mr Uffindell’s 1999 King’s College bullying incident, but did not inform the party leader in a ‘‘regrettable’’ but ‘‘genuine’’ mistake.

    Mr Uffindell could not be contacted at his Paengaroa home yesterday.

    It was understood he was travelling back from Wellington to Tauranga, driven by fellow MP Todd Muller who had been a mentor to the young politician.

    Late on Tuesday, Mr Luxon announced an investigation into allegations made by a female flatmate of Mr Uffindell’s when the pair studied at the University of Otago in the early 2000s.

    Mr Uffindell has been stood down from the party caucus while the two-week investigation, conducted by Maria Dew QC, takes place.

    National leader Christopher Luxon says he wasn't informed of Sam Uffindell’s high school bullying. Photo: RNZ

    Mr Luxon, who said dealing with the King’s College incident was ‘‘immensely frustrating’’, would not confirm Mr Uffindell’s position in his caucus if the allegations were accurate.

    ‘‘All I’m saying to you is [they are] very serious allegations. I want to have a dispassionate, independent investigation. I’ll take those findings and I’ll make a decision.’’

    On Tuesday, Mr Luxon said he was disappointed he had not been informed of Mr Uffindell’s high school bullying when it was disclosed to National’s nine-member pre-selection committee ahead of choosing a candidate for this year’s Tauranga by-election.

    He said committee member and Mr Uffindell’s campaign chairman Todd McClay had in fact told Mr Luxon’s staff of the incident after Mr Uffindell’s selection but it was not passed on.

    ‘‘That is regrettable and it’s a mistake,’’ Mr Luxon said.

    Both Mr Luxon and new National Party president Sylvia Wood acknowledged questions needed to be asked of the process as a result.

    As an electorate MP, Uffindell would have to agree to resign from Parliament for another byelection to take place.

    While National could eject him from its caucus, he would be able stay on as an independent MP unless National invoked the waka jumping legislation - which allows it to kick out an MP in such a circumstance.

    National opposed that legislation, and did not use it when Jami-Lee Ross, the former Botany MP, was kicked out of caucus in 2018.


     

    NZ Herald

