Police outside a property in Point England, Auckland, last night. Photo: NZ Herald

New Zealand Police say they have dealt a "huge blow" to organised crime after a major trans-national sting resulted in 35 arrests and $3.7 million in assets seized.

Police this morning gave new details about a large-scale international police operation that took place throughout New Zealand and overseas in recent days.

One major gang has called the whole operation a smear campaign.

Waikato Mongrel Mob's public relations liaison, Lou Hutchinson, took to Twitter to say: "Lol do you seriously believe all the bullsh*t spin about the Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom [sic] this is a total smear campaign driven by the NZ Police, politicians and mainstream media!"

Operation Trojan Shield involved three major organised crime investigations and targeted the importation, sale and supply of methamphetamine, as well as money-laundering activities.

More than 300 staff - including National Organized Crime (NOCG), Armed Offenders Squad, Special Tactics Group, Asset Recovery, High Tech Crime and Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Central and Wellington District staff - executed 37 warrants yesterday.

It is understood those involved have allegedly offended across borders of multiple countries.

Just before 9am, police confirmed a number of people had been arrested in relation to serious drug dealing and money laundering offences, a statement said.

They will appear in the Auckland District Court and Hamilton District Court this morning.

One of them is a 41-year-old Auckland man appearing in Hamilton District Court and facing 68 charges, ranging from money laundering to importing methamphetamine and MDMA.

His other charges include conspiring to import MDMA and conspiring to import cocaine.

The offences are alleged to have been carried out, mainly in Hamilton or the Waikato, between 2019 and last month.

One charge relates to the alleged importation of 2kg of methamphetamine, on June 15, last year.

Many offences were alleged to have occurred with 11 co-accused; however, most relate to one or two other co-accused.

He also faces charges of supplying methamphetamine and MDMA.

One charge, for which he is jointly charged, also relates to conspiring to import cocaine at Thailand on October 2 last year.

The money laundering charges relate to cash totalling more than $700,000.

Police have not confirmed the exact number of people arrested as part of the operation.

Police last night confirmed they were executing a number of search warrants at properties in the Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Central and Wellington districts.

Australian media are reporting that the sting involved members of the Australian Federal Police working with overseas authorities, including the FBI, for up to three years.

During that time, they monitored a Trojan horse app dubbed AN0M that gangsters thought authorities couldn't tap into, Australia's Herald Sun reported.

"Police will allege senior Australian Mafia figures, feared bikies and members linked to South American drug cartels, Asian Triads and Middle Eastern and European criminal syndicates have been exposed by the sting - the largest in Australian history," the newspaper said.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald last night that the warrants are in relation to a National Organised Crime Group operation.

One of the warrants was believed to have been executed in Pt England last night, when a resident saw armed police on the street.

Later, a house was cordoned off and numerous police officers - some of whom were armed - could be seen outside.

A witness said a motorcyclist drove past the house at high speed, seemingly without noticing the police. The man then returned and parked his bike before going into the nearby dairy.

When he left he was spoken to by police and taken into custody.