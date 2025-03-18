Man found unconscious on road dies in hospital

A man who was found critically injured on a roadside in Miramar, Wellington, has died in hospital.

The man was found unconscious on a footpath about 2.20am on Monday, at the intersection of Camperdown and Totora Rds.

It was the second serious incident in the suburb, following the burglary of a Darlington Rd address 20 minutes earlier, when two adults found a stranger in their home.

After being confronted and fighting with one of the residents the intruder fled.

Police investigating the burglary then found the injured and unconscious man a short distance from his vehicle.

Parallel investigations are under way into both incidents and police are still working to determine if there is any link between the two.