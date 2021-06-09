Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Man pleads not guilty to Epsom double killing

    Herman and Elizabeth Bangera suffered fatal injuries at their Epsom home.
    The man accused of murdering Epsom couple Herman and Elizabeth Bangera has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

    The accused was also charged with the attempted murder of a third person after the fatal stabbings on March 19.

    Today in the High Court at Auckland he appeared by audiovisual link from a psychiatric clinic.

    The man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, sat at a desk, and wrote a few notes down when his next court dates were read out.

    A trial is scheduled to start on April 26 next year, lasting three weeks.

    He has name suppression and his next hearing will be a case review on August 5.

    The man was remanded in custody at a psychiatric clinic after the central Auckland homicide.

