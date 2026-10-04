Three people, including a child, have been taken to hospital after a stabbing in west Auckland.

Two of those are in a critical condition.

Hato Hone St John said it sent three ambulances and two critical care units to the incident in the suburb of Glendene.

A third person was taken to hospital in a moderate condition.

A neighbour at the scene on Kirby St told RNZ she heard a woman crying shortly before midnight on Sunday and asked her partner and her brother to go with her to see what had happened.

She said they opened the door and found blood on the floor inside and called 111.

Her brother tended to a baby which was injured, she said, and applied pressure to a wound it had.

Acting Detective Inspector Megan Goldie said police were called at 11.40pm on Sunday after report of a disorder where a person had been injured.

"Upon arrival police located three people who had suffered injuries that appeared to be consistent with knife wounds."

Goldie said police were not looking for anyone else in connection to what had happened.

There would be an increased police presence in the area while the investigation continued.