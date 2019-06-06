New Zealand man killed in Darwin shooting rampage

One of the four men shot dead in Darwin, Australia, this week was from New Zealand.

Radio New Zealand, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reported a 52-year-old New Zealand national was killed.

​AAP has named the 52-year-old man as casino security guard Rob Courtney.

It reported that he was killed at a home in Jolly St, Woolner.

9News reported Mr Courtne was gunned down in front of his housemate Johnny Reid and he was employed at the Mindi Beach Casino Resort as a security guard.

Ben Hoffman has been arrested in relation to the incident. He is expected to be charged with murder.

Hoffmann, 45, was on parole after being released from prison when he allegedly used a pump-action 12-gauge shotgun to kill four men and seriously injure a woman on Tuesday evening.

Four men were shot dead and a woman injured in the shootings in the Darwin CBD.

It's alleged Hoffman used a stolen shot gun to carry out the shooting spree.

Terrorism has been ruled out as a contributing factor.

"Based on what we do know currently, it is highly likely that two of those victims were known to him and the other two were not," NT police commissioner Reece Kershaw told reporters.

Witnesses and NT Police say the gunman was looking for a man named "Alex" when the shooting began. Police later established "Alex" was in fact interstate at the time.

When asked what the relationship between the accused and Alex was, Kershaw said: "There may or may not have been an issue relating to a female involved in this, so there was a number of issues that were actually avenues of inquiry that we are following in relation to that."