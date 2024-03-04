Officer charged after death of fleeing motorcyclist

A police officer has been charged following the death of a motorcyclist who crashed on an Auckland off-ramp during a fleeing driver incident last year.

Police signalled for the rider to stop on State Highway 18 about 10.20am on July 13 after units observed the vehicle speeding.

“Very shortly after lights and sirens were activated, the rider has lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. They have since sadly died at the scene,” police said at the time.

An investigation was launched and the Independent Police Conduct Authority was also notified of the incident, which took place on the Tauhinu Rd off-ramp in Greenhithe.

Detective Superintendent Uraia Vakaruru today confirmed an officer had been charged with dangerous driving in relation to the crash.

“Following a legal opinion, police have now charged the officer with dangerous driving causing death.”

The officer has been placed on restricted duties while matters are before the Auckland District Court.

If convicted he could face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $20,000.

“The Independent Police Conduct Authority were notified of the incident at the time, and their investigation remains ongoing,” said Vakaruru.

Police were unable to comment further.

The Police Association said it was aware of the case but could not comment.