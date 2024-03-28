One dead, one injured after assault on North Shore

One person is dead and another seriously injured after an assault incident in Browns Bay on Auckland’s North Shore.

Police issued a statement tonight after bystanders told of screaming, a stabbing and armed police forcing their way into a sushi shop on Clyde Rd, the main road in the shopping centre near the beachfront.

“Police can confirm that a person has died following an incident at a restaurant on Clyde Rd, Browns Bay. Police and ambulance attended following a report of an assault received at 5.48pm," the statement said.

“The victim of the assault was transported to Auckland Hospital with serious injuries.

“The offender responsible for inflicting the serious injuries died at the scene from a self-inflicted injury.”

Police said the victim and offender were known to each other.

They said the area had been cordoned off while inquiries were undertaken, but no one else was being sought.

Three people in the area told The New Zealand Herald a woman had been stabbed, and one said he saw her lying in a pool of blood outside the shop, Neco Sushi.

A witness described police sprinting towards the sushi shop from up the road.

”I didn’t see what happened but had heard there was a stabbing. It’s so tragic, this keeps happening every week in New Zealand.”

A man called Matt told the Herald he had just had a haircut and was getting into his car when he saw people moving towards the Neco Sushi shop, so he went to have a look.

”When I got to the shop this woman was just lying on the ground with a fair bit of blood.”