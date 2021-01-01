Pedestrian hit by car critically hurt

A person is in hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a car in downtown Auckland overnight.

Emergency services were called to the bottom of Victoria St West, near Victoria Park, shortly before 2am after reports that a car had hit a pedestrian.

Police confirmed the victim sustained critical injuries and was taken to hospital.

"The circumstances of the crash are being investigated," a spokeswoman said.

The incident came as revellers gathered in downtown Auckland for the usual New Year's Eve celebrations and the countdown to midnight.

Video footage shows police officers searching a red car as another officer speaks to a man nearby.

A cordon was put up at the site and the area was blocked off as emergency services worked at the scene.