Pedestrian hit by car critically hurt

A person is in hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a car in downtown Auckland overnight.
Emergency services were called to the bottom of Victoria St West, near Victoria Park, shortly before 2am after reports that a car had hit a pedestrian.
Police confirmed the victim sustained critical injuries and was taken to hospital.
"The circumstances of the crash are being investigated," a spokeswoman said.
The incident came as revellers gathered in downtown Auckland for the usual New Year's Eve celebrations and the countdown to midnight.
Video footage shows police officers searching a red car as another officer speaks to a man nearby.
A cordon was put up at the site and the area was blocked off as emergency services worked at the scene.