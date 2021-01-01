Friday, 1 January 2021

Pedestrian hit by car critically hurt

    A person is in hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a car in downtown Auckland overnight.

    Emergency services were called to the bottom of Victoria St West, near Victoria Park, shortly before 2am after reports that a car had hit a pedestrian.

    Police confirmed the victim sustained critical injuries and was taken to hospital. 

    "The circumstances of the crash are being investigated," a spokeswoman said.

    The incident came as revellers gathered in downtown Auckland for the usual New Year's Eve celebrations and the countdown to midnight.

    Video footage shows police officers searching a red car as another officer speaks to a man nearby.

    A cordon was put up at the site and the area was blocked off as emergency services worked at the scene.

    NZ Herald
