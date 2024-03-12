'A pittance': Police officers slam new pay offer

Association president Chris Cahill said officers had lambasted the offer as "a kick in the guts", Photo: RNZ

Police officers are firing back at an "insulting", "disgusting" and "demoralising" pay offer amid a cost of living crisis and demanding conditions.

After rejecting the government's offer initially in September 2023, police were presented with the same offer on Friday.

The government said it was negotiating in "tough economic times", while insisting it would not break its promise to recruit more police.

The New Zealand Police Association Te Aka Hāpai said its members unequivocally rejected the government's pay offer which was finally tabled last week, after months of waiting and eight months after their collective expired.

Association president Chris Cahill said officers had lambasted the offer as "a kick in the guts", "insulting", "demoralising", "farcical", "disrespectful" and "an absolute joke".

What's in the offer?

• A wage increase of $5000 from 1 November 2023, with allowances moving by 5.25 percent (not backdated to 1 July)

• A further wage increase of 4 percent from 1 September 2024, with allowances increasing by 4 percent (delayed, and not effective from 1 July 2024)

• Final wage increase of 4 percent from 1 July 2025, with allowances increasing by 4 percent

• Police propose a pilot to test the mechanisms required to move to pay overtime by 30 June 2026 or earlier

• Replace all meal and incidental allowances with reimbursement of expenses

• The current 45 days leave accumulation reduced to 35 days

What does the association say is wrong with it?

• No backdating, despite all the delays being on the part of the government

• No benefit for health checks

• Three-year term instead of two means more "crystal ball gazing" in an uncertain environment

The association said many members were facing extreme financial pressures, resulting in an inability to pay rent or mortgages, and many were feeling the lure of Australia.

There had been nearly 800 emails received from members this past weekend, and a consistent theme was of the need to take industrial action.

The government's stance of being "tough on crime" meant more demanding work for officers, Cahill said.

"Yet they insult these very officers by intentionally failing to backdate the pay offer that has been delayed by politics and government processes, not officers.

"A nurse or social worker after six years earns $22,000 more than a six-year police constable.

"No one thinks nurses are overpaid so why are our police constables underpaid? By the time constables reach the top of their pay band, they will have earned $240,000 less than a nurse."

Cahill said for the government to have any chance of meeting its promise of recruiting another 500 officers in two years, it needed to ensure officers were not leaving for better pay and conditions.

"Aussie recruitment lines will have been red hot since our members heard of this offer last Friday," he said.

Impact on police force

The association has received numerous emails.

"I personally know of two officers who have had to ask for food parcels, in the last few months, just so they can feed their families," one said.

"How can the government pride themselves on law and order, introduce 'tough' new legislation against gangs, and then insult us with a pittance of a wage rise?" another said.

"As I attend the sudden death of a 12-year-old girl and help a grieving family, then go to a gruesome violent stabbing that will stay with me forever, I will remember that I am valued by this disgusting offer."

"Teachers, nurses, fire all had massive presence in the media, where's ours?"

"My feedback is not printable."

Police Minister Mark Mitchell has been approached for comment.