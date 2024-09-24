Police boss Andrew Coster quits

Andrew Coster. Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has resigned to take on the role of chief executive of the new Social Investment Agency.

His term at police was due to end in April next year, and he had already signalled he would not look to renew it.

Acting Public Service Commissioner Heather Baggott announced the new appointment on Tuesday - a dual role at both the Social Investment Agency and Secretary for Social Investment.

Coster has been appointed for a five year term from 11 November.

Baggott said in a statement the role of secretary was the government's lead advisor for delivering social investment, and responsible for embedding the government's social investment approach, driving change in the delivery of social services, and influencing more effective expenditure and better outcomes for New Zealand's most vulnerable.

Coster was appointed police commissioner in 2020 - a five year term position, taking over from Mike Bush.

Before that he was acting deputy commissioner of police and had a previous role as deputy chief executive at the Ministry of Justice.

"He is a highly respected and impressive public service leader who has considerable experience delivering initiatives to address complex social issues," Baggott said.

National has had a turbulent relationship with the Commissioner - its former leader Simon Bridges called him a wokester - but the Prime Minister Christopher Luxon wants to put that in the past.

"I'm not Simon Bridges if you haven't noticed, I'm Chris Luxon - leader of the National Party and Prime Minister of New Zealand.

"The point is, he's done an exceptionally good job, go back and look at the record," Luxon told RNZ.

"Think about gang tangi and how that was a problem, think about the Commanchero's being taken out, think about the beat police going in, extra resources going into gangs.

"He's done an exceptional job," Luxon said.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell wouldn't answer any of RNZ's questions about whether Coster was moving on because of the relationship with the new government.

However, Housing Minister Chris Bishop told RNZ he didn't believe Coster was leaving the role early because the "writing was on the wall".

Biography

Coster has been the Commissioner of Police since 2020.

Prior to this (2018-2020) he held two Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police roles: Strategy and Partnerships and Resource Management.

From 2016 to 2018 he was Deputy Chief Executive at the Ministry of Justice.

Between 2015 and 2016, Coster was Assistant Commissioner of Police, Strategy and Transformation.

He was District Commander, Southern Police District (2013-2015) and for two years (2011-2013) Coster was the Armed Offenders Squad Commander in Auckland.

From 2009 to 2013 he was Area Commander, Auckland City Central, and from 2006 to 2008 he was District Deployment Manager, Counties Manukau. Prior to this (2005-2006) he was Response Manager/Section Supervisor, Counties Manukau West.

In 2004 Coster was a solicitor at Meredith Connell, Auckland.

Between 1997 and 2003 he held various frontline policing and investigative roles at Counties Manukau and Auckland Metro Crime.

He began his police career as a cadet at the Royal New Zealand Police College, graduating in 1997.