Police hunt for sightings of car after Christchurch homicide

Police are attending an incident on Carisbrooke St in Aranui, Christchurch. Photo: NZ Herald

Police are appealing for sightings of a white Toyota as part of a homicide investigation after a man’s body was found in Christchurch.

Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said police were called after a 38-year-old was found dead on Carisbrooke St, near Portchester St in Aranui, about 2.28am.

Reeves said police wanted to hear about any sightings of the Toyota, registration LEQ895. She also asked for anyone with any other information to come forward.

The vehicle of interest was within the police cordon, but Reeves said police were uncertain of who had been using it and wanted sightings from within the past day.

"I would like to encourage anybody who thinks they have some information, come forward and let police know," Reeves said.

"If you heard any unusual sounds on Carisbrooke this morning, or if you have CCTV footage, we would be interested."

She said residents on the street first alerted police to the incident after they heard "an unusual noise".

Reeves said police weren’t in a position to release the man’s name as they were still telling his family members about his death.

"I would also like to say and express my sympathies to the deceased’s family and we would also like to express our thanks to the residents on the street," she said.

"Local residents can expect to see a large police presence in the area as a scene examination and area inquiries will commence this morning."

There were cordons in place while this took place, she said.

"Our focus is now on establishing the circumstances surrounding the incident and notifying and supporting the victim’s family at this difficult time.

Police were not in a position to release details of the deceased.

"We are continuing to make inquiries, but also want to encourage anyone with information to get in contact with us."

Please quote Operation Walter or 240104/2142.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has information that could assist, is urged to contact Police on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 clicking "Update Report".

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Two police tents can be seen at the scene, along with several police officers in white boiler suits.

A resident told the Herald they did not hear anything of concern overnight, and did not know there had been an incident until they saw a large number of police cars.