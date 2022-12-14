Police raid Christchurch property after homes shot at

Police raid a property in Wigram in relation to a series of targeted shootings. Photo: George Heard

Armed police have raided a Christchurch property this morning in relation to a series of targeted shootings at the weekend.

Three homes were shot at in the city, one twice, over the weekend.

Police earlier said they believed the incidents were linked. In one case, a property was wrongly targeted.

This morning officers raided a property in Wigram. Members of the Armed Offenders Squad could be seen outside the address.

It’s understood the raid is connected to the shootings.

The New Zealand Herald understands the shootings are related to a man recently released from prison. It’s believed a gang was behind the shootings.

The first shooting occurred at a home on Hammond Pl, Spreydon followed by another on Gayhurst Rd in Dallington about 10.30pm on Friday.

On Saturday the Hammond Pl property was targeted again, as well as a home on Broadbent St, Riccarton between 10.30 and 11pm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells earlier said no one was injured in the incidents.

“We would like to send a clear message to the people responsible for this behaviour - we won’t tolerate this level of violence in our communities.

“We are committed to finding these offenders and holding them to account by putting them before the courts.”

The Saturday night shooting occurred between 10.30pm and 11pm, and it coincided with a packed-out Six60 concert playing less than 1km away.