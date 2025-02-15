Pride event in Auckland disrupted by Destiny Church

Members of the Destiny Church's "Man Up" group holding a protest outside Te Atatu library. Photo: Facebook/Brian Tamaki

Around 30 adults and young children had to be barricaded into a room in a library in West Auckland this afternoon, when a group linked to Destiny Church tried to drown out a Pride Festival Event.

A woman who did not want to be named told RNZ drag king Hugo Grrrl's Rainbow Show was interrupted by men wearing "Man Up" tshirts.

It was scary and doors had to be locked, the woman said.

"In the room were toddlers, there was like a three-month-old baby, and halfway through the show we started to hear yelling and then this distant banging of the doors on the room that the performance was in.

"And children and parents, parents started to get frightened and we were all looking at each other."

"I went to the back of the room to make sure it was locked and the people from Pride, I think, assured me it was impenetrable. But the people outside started doing a really loud haka and kept banging".

The woman said Hugo carried on with the show before children realised something was wrong and started to feel unsafe.

She said parents had to comfort some of them.

Hugo Grrrl regularly appears at events. Photo: supplied/Facebook

"I called the police from inside as did a couple of other parents. I really did feel like they were trying to get inside and it felt very violent. It was a small children's event and it was crazy".

She said the audience had to wait until the police had cleared the premises before they could leave in single file.

"It was terrifying," she added in an email.

Police said they responded to a report of a disorder at an event in a public building on Te Atatu Road, reported at around 12.30pm.

They dispersed the group responsible for the disorder and no injuries were reported, police said.

Another event planned this afternoon by Hugo Grrl at the New Lynn Community Centre was reportedly canceled.

Destiny Church Leader Brian Tamaki posted on Facebook about the protest that he was "proud of my people who are out in the community today, making a stand against the Woke Agenda plaguing our city."

"Our West Auckland team are outside the council library in Te Atatu today protesting yet another drag king, Hugo, who is attempting to seduce more kids into their Queer lifestyle through their storytime events."

