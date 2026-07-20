A government inquiry looking into fatal landslips in Tauranga is asking the public to share any information they have about them.

Six people lost their lives in January this year, including two teenagers, when severe storms and record rainfall sent mud and debris from a landslip at Mt Maunganu Mauao slamming onto a campsite below.

A landslip also fell on three properties in Welcome Bay, killing a woman and her grandson.

The inquiry's chair, Sir Mark O'Regan, said video and drone footage, photos, rain gauge measurements and information relevant to the inquiry's terms of reference could be uploaded to a portal.

He said the board wanted information about how the landslips occurred, and whether agencies took appropriate steps to manage any risks immediately before the deadly events, including any efforts to warn and evacuate people.

Sir Mark said the inquiry recognised the significant impact the landslips have had on the families and friends of the victims, iwi and communities across Tauranga and beyond.

"Our thoughts remain with everyone who has experienced loss as a result of these tragic events. This submission's process is an important opportunity for the public to share their experiences and perspectives."

The inquiry is one of four investigations into the landslips.

A police and coronial process is under way and the Tauranga City Council and WorkSafe have also commissioned investigations.

Submissions can be made via an online portal which opens on Tuesday and closes at 5pm on August 11.