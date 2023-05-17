Teen girl shot in road rage incident

A teenager has serious injuries after she was shot during a road rage incident last night.

A hatchback and a minivan got into a dispute while travelling towards Auckland city on the Southern Motorway around 9.50pm yesterday, police said.

“The driver of the hatchback has taken exception to the minivan and has begun to drive in an aggressive manner,” a police spokesperson said.

Both cars continued onto the Northwestern Motorway and exited at St Lukes Rd.

The young woman was shot near the intersection with Asquith Ave around 10pm.

“A firearm has been discharged towards the rear of the minivan. The offending hatchback has then fled the area.”

The minivan stopped at a petrol station on Sandringham Rd and police were called. The teenager was taken to Auckland City Hospital where she is in a stable condition.

Asquith Ave, where the girl was shot, is more than 2km from the petrol station.

“Police are appalled at the reckless violence exhibited towards innocent members of the public. We have no tolerance for the disregard shown for others’ safety by the occupants of the hatchback.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the cars and the shooting.

Information can be given by calling 105 and quoting the number 230516/7840 or via Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Armed officers were guarding the Z service station on the intersection of Balmoral and Sandringham Rds this morning.

Detectives were spotted taking photos of what appeared to be blood inside the service station.

A car directly outside the service station looked to be of interest to police officers and appeared to have a bullet hole in the back window.