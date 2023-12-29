Tributes flow for Irishman killed in Christmas Day crash

Tim O'Dwyer, 20, died in car crash in Ashburton on Christmas Day. Photo: Facebook

Tributes from his native Ireland have flown after Tim O’Dwyer, 20, was killed in an Ashburton car crash on Christmas morning.

O’Dwyer, of Ennistymon and formerly Ballyvraneen and Lahinch in Clare, Ireland, died in a single-vehicle crash on Methven Highway (State Highway 77) in the suburb of Allenton.

The Christmas holiday road toll now stands at 11.

Emergency services were notified about 12.45am and the sole occupant died at the scene, police said.

The Irish Mirror reported O’Dwyer had emigrated with a friend from Miltown Malbay in September and had been based in the North Island before later moving south.

He was reportedly employed by a fellow Irishman, a Liscannor native, and was working alongside 20 others from north Clare.

Locals said his death had brought "unimaginable sadness" to his local community and his close and extended families.

Members of the O’Dwyer family thanked the public for their support in recent days and have now appealed for privacy.

His family said while they were "dealing with the unthinkable and devastating heartbreak of Tim’s loss, they wished to thank their family, friends and neighbours for the incredible outpouring of kindness and support at this incredibly difficult time. We ask now for privacy".

Senator Martin Conway, who knew the family said he was heartbroken for the O’Dwyer family.

"The whole community are behind them to support in any way they can. It has put a huge dampener on the whole community. I would appeal to people to respect the family’s appeal for privacy".

The Ennistymon Hurling Club expressed their sympathies on social media to family and friends of O’Dwyer.

"Tim played with us from a very young age. He was a well-liked and hard-working player within our club. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him."

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed to the Mirror they were providing consular assistance to the family and were working with "the O’Dwyer family on efforts to get Mr O’Dwyer’s remains repatriated".

O’Dwyer’s death was the fifth during New Zealand’s holiday road toll, which has since more than doubled.