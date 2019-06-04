Tuesday, 4 June 2019

Truck and car crash leaves three seriously injured

    Three people are believed to be seriously injured after a crash between a truck and a car in the South Island.

    The collision happened around 11.55am on State Highway 77 near the intersection with Waimarara Rd, near Methven, a police spokeswoman said.

    Emergency services - including fire and ambulance - are on their way to the scene.

    Police said the occupant of the truck and the two occupants of the car are reported to have sustained serious injuries.

    An update would be provided once emergency service personnel arrived at the scene.

