Wizard criticises Christchurch council boss' $18k pay rise: 'So that is where my $16,000 went'

The Wizard believes Christchurch City Council chief executive Dawn Baxendale’s pay increase has come at the expense of his role. Photos: Supplied

The Wizard has taken another poke at Christchurch City Council - this time over chief executive Dawn Baxendale's pay increase.

The long-standing public figure believes Baxendale’s $18,454 pay rise is tied to his own vanishing act from the public payroll.

"So that is where my annual honorarium of $16,000 went," he said.

After more than two decades as the official Wizard of Christchurch, Ian Brackenbury Channell lost his $16,000 annual city council honorarium in October. The move had caused him to publicly criticise the city council.

Baxendale’s total annual pay, including superannuation and annual leave, will climb from $534,600 to $553,054, the city council announced.

"Her job is to cut the salary back and save money," the Wizard said.

"It’s not a very good way of doing it, in my opinion, to cut out the . . . local celebrity who promotes the city."

He believes Baxendale represents the new Christchurch, whereas he represents the old Christchurch.

When asked if his criticism stems from sour grapes, the Wizard said: "I just like to have fun at the expense of people who are too serious."

The Wizard said he had never asked for money from the city council, but was unhappy his honorarium was withdrawn.

"It was a symbol that they appreciated what I was doing," he said.

Although this may no longer be the case, he said he will continue with his public wizarding role.

"Whenever the weather is reasonable, I’m outside the Arts Centre, I chat to people and say hello."

Baxendale said the decision to increase her pay was made by the full city council and had no connection to the council’s dealings with the Wizard.

"Due to the Covid situation, I took a 10 per cent pay cut last year and this is the first time in two years I have received a pay increase," Baxendale said.

When her increase was announced, Mayor Lianne Dalziel said Baxendale had done an excellent job under extremely challenging circumstances during her two years in the role.

"It has been a stellar performance and the chief executive performance and employment committee’s review has been unanimously endorsed by the elected council," Dalziel said.

Baxendale voluntarily took a $50,000 pay cut last year in recognition of the challenges people were facing due to Covid-19.

"The elected council has agreed to a small pay increase in recognition of her hard work and strong leadership over the past two years," Dalziel said.

It comes as the public sector is being asked to exercise pay constraint, with the council agreeing to a smaller increase than Baxendale's performance would otherwise warrant.

Baxendale will also receive a 2 per cent increase in her superannuation package, which with her additional annual leave, will take her total annual remuneration to $553,054 (up from $534,600).