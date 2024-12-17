Woman who died in Christchurch house fire named

The woman who was killed in a Christchurch house fire on December 11 has been named by police.

Corrina Angelique Smith, 53, known as Angie to her friends and family, died in the blaze in Hornby last Wednesday.

Emergency services were notified of the fire on Dickson Cres at 12.53pm.

Crews from the Wigram, Spreydon, Redwood and Ilam stations were called to the scene.

Emergency services were notified of the blaze on Dickson Cres at 12.53pm. Photo: Geoff Sloan

"The scene exam has been completed but the specific cause of the fire is still being investigated," a police spokesperson said.

"Initial investigations indicate that the fire was not suspicious and is being treated as accidental.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends at this difficult time."

The fire badly damaged a part of the house.

"Further enquiries will be undertaken to determine the cause of the fire, and the death will be referred to the Coroner."