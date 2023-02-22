'You are irreplaceable': Widow's tribute to firefighter lost in landslide

“You are irreplaceable.”

That was how the widow of the volunteer firefighter killed during Cyclone Gabrielle farewelled her husband at a poignant service attended by hundreds in Auckland’s Muriwai today.

Muriwai volunteer firefighter David van Zwanenberg. File photo

David van Zwanenberg died helping evacuate residents in Muriwai last Monday night when a landslide crushed the property.

It claimed his life and fatally injured fellow firefighter Craig Stevens.

David van Zwanenberg was remembered today for his good humour, his authentic care, his astronomic intelligence and supreme competence at anything he turned his hand.

A karanga rang out as pallbearers, dressed in official fire regalia, walked van Zwanenberg, before the crowd gathered to remember his life.

A New Zealand flag was draped across his casket, adorned with flowers, a fire helmet and pictures of the late firefighter, as a prayer was said.

Celebrant Barbara James-Bartle opened the ceremony by acknowledging van Zwanenberg’s family.

“Today we of the wider community come together in grief,” the celebrant said.

“We share this celebration of his life with his parents, Nick and Mary from Scotland, and you, of the Muriwai community - all of whom have been directly affected by the death of Dave in Cyclone Gabrielle.”

Van Zwanenberg’s widow, Amy van Zwanenberg, said he would have been mortified by the fanfare of the ceremony and uncomfortable being remembered as a hero.

”Sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride my darling. You’re going to have to tolerate the well-deserved fanfare.

”I’ve never met someone with such a high IQ, you not only had an encyclopaedic brain, you learnt anything you wanted to turn your hand to. Let’s not forget how bad you were at stacking the dishwasher.

”You cared for people in a really proactive way. Your integrity was unquestionable.

David van Zwanenberg's wife Amy speaks at her husband's funeral in Muriwai. Photo: NZ Herald

”Our love story was one of fairy tales,” she said of their meeting in Australia.

She remembered the last few weekends they spent together, enjoying seeing their children laugh and play.

”You knew how to enjoy the simple joys in life. Teensy bit disappointed you died before you could give me a Valentine’s day card,” she said to laughter from the crowd.

She said he put all his effort into raising their children.

”You were the most caring, loyal and dependable person and you took that into your career with the fire service.”

She spoke of a time when van Zwanenberg snubbed their dinner reservations to attend to his duty as a volunteer firefighter.

”There was a part of you that had a thirst to test yourself against the world. You did not suffer fear easily. To this end I have packed a bag for you, just in case you do need to take a few things with you. I’ve packed your trainers, your boardies, and a book you never got to finish.

”I wish you had come out of the cyclone unscathed. I am incredibly proud to be your wife. You are irreplaceable.

”I know our love is enduring.”

One of van Zwanenberg’s colleagues, present at the house in Muriwai on the night of his death, said he had been an enthusiastic firefighter since he started with the brigade in 2013.

He was a quick learner and was given the nickname “Siri” for his vast knowledge.

A New Zealand flag was draped across David van Zwanenberg's casket which was adorned with flowers, a fire helmet and pictures of the late firefighter. Photo: NZ Herald

”Dave was clearly a natural, talented leader rising quickly through our ranks. Dave, you will be sorely missed. Firefighter, vet, aviator, father, husband, and we will miss the time we have had together.”

A friend and fellow kitesurfer Josh remembered the adventures and conversations they had together.

”He was my friend,” said Josh.

”At the time, we were known as the ‘Muriwai Massive’ - primarily a bunch of kitesurfers who were extremely tight-knit.

”People have moved, and lives have changed, but our group was still close. He messaged me once that he had ‘found a good one’ and Amy was that good one.

”Together, we were allowed to play in the most dangerous of playgrounds. I love my friend Dave. His cheeky smile, and his raised eyebrow, questioning my ways without saying it.

”The man who gave his life for others.”

CEO of Fire and Emergency NZ Kerry Gregory spoke on behalf of firefighters, the board of FENZ, and the government.

”First I want to pass on my condolences. I want to acknowledge those from all of the different communities that Dave was part of.

”It is obvious Dave was really loved listening to these eulogies today. I know he was highly respected by his fellow firefighters.

”Dave will always be a special part of our whanau, and Amy and whanau, you will be a special part of ours too.

”Dave, New Zealand is indebted to you. You will be greatly missed.”

‘The cornerstone of our lives’

In response to his death last week, widow Amy van Zwanenberg said her family was utterly devastated by the sudden loss of her extraordinary husband.

She called him “the cornerstone of our lives”.

“First and foremost, a family man, Dave was dedicated to spending quality time with his children and building a life to nurture their growth.

“We decided that Muriwai and its beautiful community was the perfect place for this.”

Firefighters carry the coffin containing David van Zwanenberg during the funeral in Muriwai. Photo: NZ Herald

Amy said she visited the site where her husband died last week and spoke with those who were there on the night.

“I was able to see the search site and speak to some of those who had been involved in his rescue and recovery.

“It grew a new depth to my gratitude for the courageous crews who had continued to search for my husband under absolutely atrocious conditions and threats to their own safety.

“It was palpable that they had been searching for one of their own, and they devoted themselves to that impossible task with the fervour one does for their own family.”

She said she was deeply grateful to Urban Search and Rescue, the NZ Police and all the fire and emergency crews involved, but especially to Dave’s brigade, who had been so deeply affected by the tragedy.

NZ Horse and Pony Magazine shared a heartfelt message for van Zwanenberg, describing him as a “much-loved and valuable” member of the equestrian community who contributed to its “Ask the Experts” section for more than a decade.

“Our hearts go out to his family, his colleagues, his many friends and his fellow firefighters.”

According to the Vets North website, van Zwanenberg graduated in London in 2005, and initially worked in Devon.

“He is a partner in the practice and is a highly valued member of our equine team. His areas of interest are lameness, reproduction and general surgery. Outside of work, he can usually be found down the beach kitesurfing or when the wind is not blowing wakeboarding.”

One woman wrote van Zwanenberg used to be her vet and he is “lovely, knowledgeable and great at lighting up a stressful situation”.

“Thoughts are with his family at this time.”

Another social media user said he is a “beautiful, giving man” who had helped their pet.