Delegates to the United Fire Brigades conference in Dunedin. — Otago Witness, 16.3.1926 COPIES OF PICTURE AVAILABLE FROM ODT FRONT OFFICE, LOWER STUART ST, OR WWW.ODTSHOP.CO.NZ The forty-seventh annual meeting of the United Fire Brigades’ Association was concluded at the Central Fire Station yesterday. The secretary (Captain Watts) referred to the question of securing exemption from drill for volunteer firemen. He would like to see representations made to the authorities with the object of securing exemption in cases where the military camps clashed with the association’s conferences. It was decided that the executive should interview the Defence Department with a view to getting exemption from drill for members of fire brigades who wished to attend conference and demonstration proceedings. Sub-editor species found Some members of the New Zealand Methodist Conference, now in session in Dunedin, have been upset by what they regard as the too vivacious descriptiveness of local newspaper reporters. A pleasant interchange of opinions has been stigmatised as “acrimonious” the recording scribe being culpably forgetful of the Pickwickian harmlessness of Synodic controversy. A natural divergence of view as between the cloth and the non-reverend was wantonly magnified into “a clash between clergy and laity.” Disastrous indeed; but the reporter is not all to blame. “Mr J. A. Flesher remarked that he believed there were such individuals as sub-editors.” Mr Flesher’s belief in this respect is verifiable. Sub-editors are an authentic species of the journalistic genus. They exist, carrying a burden of secret sorrows and multifarious responsibilities beneath which men not to the manner born would stagger. - by ‘Wayfarer’ Apologies to Lady At the meeting held in the Mosgiel Council Chambers on Friday night, when Lady Margaret Dalrymple, the Commissioner of the Girl Guides’ Association of Scotland, entered the hall she was greeted with haka by the Mosgiel corps, consisting of over 20 members and 12 Brownies. The Deputy-Mayor (Mr James Henderson), in extending a welcome to her ladyship, read apologies from several leading citizens, at the same time regretting that their notice of her visit had been so short as to mitigate against her having an audience commensurate with the importance of the subject. Lady Dalrymple then gave an interesting address as to origin, aims, and objects of the Girl Guide movement. ‘Us evildoers’ A delightfully ironic reply to a neighbour’s complaint in regard to wandering stock was made by a Waihola ratepayer in a letter to the Bruce County Council yesterday. He wrote as follows: “I noticed that at your meeting on February 2 you received a complaint from the far-famed Waihola by Mr -- regarding my cows grazing at or near his gate, and stating that numerous complaints had been made. He might be an honourable gentleman, but I have not received these protests as yet. ‘‘However, I do not wish to waste your valuable time, but must say that I would be very sorry for the animal which strayed near his gate in search of a bite, as the complainant keeps three of the awful pests. You can form your own opinion. Now, I would suggest to you and your council that you supply this would-be authority with a uniform, or at least with some form of distinction, for these honourable duties, and also save him from the abuses of us evil-doers.’’ Members remarked “Very good’’ evidently in reference to the tone, but the chairman (Cr T. Scott) declared that such a letter should not be placed before a local body. — ODT, 3.2.1926