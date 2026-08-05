Pancreatic cancer remains one of the deadliest forms of cancer.

Currently the survival rate five years after diagnosis is around 5% with the majority dying within the first 12 months. Pancreatic cancer is now the only major cancer with a single-digit survival rate, and New Zealand has one of the lowest survival rates in the developed world, well behind countries including Australia, Canada, Denmark, Ireland, Norway and the United Kingdom.

Those are confronting statistics.

The biggest challenge isn’t necessarily treatment, it’s detection. Pancreatic cancer is notoriously difficult to identify in its early stages because symptoms are often vague or don’t appear until the disease has already spread.

Around half of all pancreatic cancers are diagnosed only after they have reached an advanced stage.

Yet when the cancer is detected early, while it remains confined to the pancreas, almost half of patients survive for at least five years.

The tragedy is that only about 12% of cases are found that early. That is why research into earlier detection is so critical. Earlier diagnosis doesn’t just improve outcomes, it saves lives.

In late December 2022, Otago lost a much-loved woman, Louise Davie, to this cruel disease. Rather than allowing grief to define him, her husband, well-known Dunedin businessman and community leader Steve Davie, chose to turn heartbreak into hope.

What she went through, along with the thousands of others around New Zealand suffering from this terrible disease, was truly awful.

Throughout her illness, Louise regularly spoke about the importance of investing in research. Following her death, Steve resolved to turn that belief into action.

He established the Louise Davie Charitable Trust with a simple but determined philosophy: bugger the damn disease.

If pancreatic cancer cannot yet be cured, then let’s do everything possible to help detect it earlier and fund the research that could one day change those devastating statistics.

On August 7, the Trust will hold its annual fundraising dinner. Fundraising dinners are often viewed as simply a good night out; this one is different.

Every ticket sold, auction item donated and dollar raised supports research into earlier detection, giving future patients a better chance of effective treatment, survival and working to ensure that fewer families experience the heartbreak endured by Steve and his family.

That is a cause worth supporting.

This year’s dinner is also an opportunity to acknowledge the remarkable contribution Steve Davie has made to our community.

Steve has never sought recognition. Those who know him know a man of humility, integrity and unwavering commitment. He is someone who gets on with the job because he believes it is the right thing to do.

Successful fundraising events take countless hours of planning, meetings, phone calls and problem-solving that few people ever see.

Steve has dedicated those hours, year after year, because he believes that if enough people contribute, meaningful progress can be achieved.

Communities like ours rely on people like Steve -- volunteers who quietly give their time, energy and expertise without expecting anything in return.

Too often we wait until someone has retired or passed away before acknowledging the difference they have made. We should be far quicker to celebrate those who are making that difference today.

Steve Davie deserves that recognition. His leadership has inspired others to become involved, to volunteer, to donate and to support a cause that affects thousands of families.

The Louise Davie Charitable Trust reminds us that philanthropy is not reserved for the wealthy. Every person who attends the dinner, sponsors a table, donates an item or places a winning bid becomes part of something much bigger than themselves.

In difficult economic times, charities often face their greatest challenges. Household budgets tighten, businesses become more cautious and fundraising becomes harder.

Yet the need for research and support never diminishes. If anything, it becomes even more important.

To everyone who contributes to the Louise Davie Charitable Trust, thank you.

And to Steve Davie, thank you for transforming unimaginable personal loss into hope for others. Your quiet leadership, compassion and determination have created a legacy that reaches far beyond one family.

Sometimes the greatest tribute we can pay those we have lost is not simply to remember them, but to ensure that their story helps save someone else’s life.